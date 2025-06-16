Meghan Markle pays heartfelt tribute to Prince Harry on Father's Day

Meghan Markle has paid a gushing tribute to Prince Harry to celebrate Father's Day.
On Sunday 15 June, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted a never-before-seen video of the Duke of Sussex with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on Instagram. She also penned a simple yet sweet note for her husband.
The heart-melting compilation featured Harry, 40, spending quality time with his children.
Meghan captioned the post, “The best. Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”
In one shot, the royal can be seen holding his newborn son, Jack Blues, in the hospital, looking emotional and happy.
Another sweet moment showed him walking alongside his toddler son, helping him learn to ride a balance bike in the garden, beaming with pride.
Moreover, the tribute clip also featured heartfelt moments between Harry and their daughter, Lilibet, who turned four earlier this month.
One scene showed the Duke of Sussex kneeling down to help Lilibet feed a carrot to a horse.
About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in 2016 and they tied the knot in 2018.
In 2020, they stepped down as senior royals. The romantic couple share two kids; Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.