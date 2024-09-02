Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not on same page over life-changing decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at loggerheads as the Duke of Sussex wants to “pave his way back” to the royal family.
The 39-year-old prince reportedly feels like being overshadowed by the Duchess who seemingly took the center stage during the couple’s visits to Nigeria in May and Colombia last month.
Harry is said to be feeling isolated in California, where he has been living with the Suits actress since 2020, after stepping down from his royal duties.
The duke has been confiding into his close aides in the UK about dealing with complete isolation in the US, especially after back-to-back setbacks.
As reported by the Sun, the father-of-two is seeking guidance from his friends over his potential UK return, which is exactly opposite to what Meghan wants.
People in Harry’s inner circle have realized that he enjoys his solo trips to the UK as Meghan refuses to visit his country.
An insider told the outlet, “Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.”
“The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background,” they added.
The source went on to share, “He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates.”
Harry and the Prince of Wales surprisingly shared the same space during their uncle Lord Robert Fellows St. Mary's church in Norfolk, Sheringham.