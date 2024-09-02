Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization 

Zac Efron has made his first public appearance since being hospitalized following a swimming pool incident in Ibiza last month.
The 36-year-old actor stepped out in style , September 1.
Efron, who suffered a "minor swimming incident" on August 2, looked dashing in an all-black ensemble, complete with a black blazer, T-shirt, pants, and sunglasses.
He was joined by other A-listers, including Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva, who posed for a photo with Efron.
The amfAR Gala, hosted by Kate Beckinsale, honored several individuals, including Gere, who received the Award of Inspiration.
Antonio Banderas and film producer Mohammed Al Turki were also recognized during the evening, which featured performances by Kelly Rowland and Rumer Willis.
Efron's hospitalization occurred after he ingested water into his lungs while diving into a pool at a villa in Ibiza.
He was pulled out of the water by security and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
After being released the next morning, Efron assured fans he was "happy and healthy" in a social media post.
On the work front Zac Effron was last seen in the film A Family Affair, alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King.