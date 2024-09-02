Royal

Princess Anne on 'super private mission' in Scotland

Princess Anne ‘halfway through’ secret assignment

  September 02, 2024


Princess Anne is reportedly on an exclusive mission during her stay in Scotland, and it’s said that she’s only halfway through it so far.

Royal expert Richard Kay told Daily Mail that King Charles’ sister secretly obsesses over seeing all the 208 lighthouses spread across the country.

It’s since the age of five that she has been “hooked on” these towers, even serving as the patron of Northern Lighthouse Board to highlight her love for them!

“She must have visited more than 80 with us,” Chief Executive Roger Lockwood of the association said, noting her ambition.

Back in 2015, Princess Anne issued a foreword for one book named Scottish and Manx Lighthouses, where she described the structures’ “remoteness and exceptional natural beauty.”

The Princess Royal is keenly interested in Scottish lighthouses for their unique architecture, spectacular locations, historical essence, and wild appearances.

Once upon a time, she rushed to an exhibition for hearing the tale of three lighthouse keepers who had mysteriously disappeared.

On a 2019 trip to Dublin, Princess Anne was shown around a few of Ireland’s oldest collection of lighthouses, which have become “symbols of determination to co-exist with nature” for her.

The hobby, which is called ‘pharology,’ is an important part of the Princess Royal’s life, so much so that visiting Scotland’s lighthouses is fully backed by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

