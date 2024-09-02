Rajkumar Rao praises wife Patralekhaa's work in series '#IC814:' 'Filled with pride'

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has expressed his pride and admiration for his wife Patralekhaa's performance in the recently released series #IC814.
The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share heartwarming note for his "dearest" wife.
"My dearest @patralekhaa My heart is filled with pride seeing you getting so much love for your performance in #IC814," he penned.
He went on to say, "I’ve seen you working so hard, in these last couple of years, shooting and then not shooting for months and then shooting 2 things back to back. I’ve always had this immense faith in you and I knew it was just that one right piece of work where people would notice you and your talent and would shower all their love and praises on you."
Alongside the note, Rao posted a couple of shots of Patralekhaa from the film, showcasing her impressive performance.
"It started with #CityLights where you were the best thing in the film and now #IC814. #Phule and #GulkandaTales are yet to release where you are phenomenal again," the Stree actor added.
Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in 2021 in Chandigarh.