Trending

Rajkumar Rao praises wife Patralekhaa's work in series '#IC814:' 'Filled with pride'

Rajkumar Rao gushed over Patralekhaa's performance in Netflix's new series, 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Rajkumar Rao praises wife Patralekhaas work in series #IC814: Filled with pride
Rajkumar Rao praises wife Patralekhaa's work in series '#IC814:' 'Filled with pride'

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has expressed his pride and admiration for his wife Patralekhaa's performance in the recently released series #IC814.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share heartwarming note for his "dearest" wife.

"My dearest @patralekhaa My heart is filled with pride seeing you getting so much love for your performance in #IC814," he penned.

He went on to say, "I’ve seen you working so hard, in these last couple of years, shooting and then not shooting for months and then shooting 2 things back to back. I’ve always had this immense faith in you and I knew it was just that one right piece of work where people would notice you and your talent and would shower all their love and praises on you."

Alongside the note, Rao posted a couple of shots of Patralekhaa from the film, showcasing her impressive performance.

"It started with #CityLights where you were the best thing in the film and now #IC814. #Phule and #GulkandaTales are yet to release where you are phenomenal again," the Stree actor added.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in 2021 in Chandigarh.

Ed Sheeran ‘shockingly disappoints’ cousin with legal action threat

Ed Sheeran ‘shockingly disappoints’ cousin with legal action threat
Princess Diana, King Charles's secret wedding day woe REVEALED

Princess Diana, King Charles's secret wedding day woe REVEALED

Joe Biden criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu over ceasefire efforts

Joe Biden criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu over ceasefire efforts
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time

Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time

Trending News

Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Deepika Padukone sends internet into meltdown with pregnancy photoshoot: SEE
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Ananya Panday makes big confession before 'Call Me Bae' release
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Kareena Kapoor shares heartwarming message for son Taimur and Jeh: READ
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Sajal Aly lauds Saboor Ali’s photography: ‘when your sister knows all your angles’
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Hamza Ali Abbasi to play legendary athlete Abdul Khaliq in upcoming biopic
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Mehwish Hayat's return to television with THIS male lead creates buzz
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Mawra Hocane bids August farewell with Taylor Swift’s THIS hit track
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Sajal Aly posts throwback memory featuring her 'Kuch Ankahi' days