Princess Diana, King Charles's secret wedding day woe REVEALED

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
The beloved princess wanted to redo her iconic wedding day, and the reason why will shock you to your core.

Princess Diana's former hairdresser, Richard Dalton, who worked with Diana for a decade, shared a never-before-told story about the royal's wedding day in his new book, It's All About the Hair—My Decade with Diana.

While Diana's wedding day was a fairytale-like experience for many, Dalton reveals that the princess had one regret about her big day.

“Diana did express to me that she wished she could do the wedding over again to ‘get the hair right. However, she never mentioned any other regrets while I did her hair,” he told the PEOPLE.

The book also reveals how Dalton and Diana loved to push the boundaries with her hair, trying new styles and accessories.

Dalton shares fond memories of his time with Diana, describing her sense of humor, dedication to motherhood, and commitment to royal work.

He also opens up about the challenges they faced, including moments of low self-esteem during her marriage to Charles.

“Some days she would be happy, some days quiet, some days talkative and some days sad. I experienced all of these with Diana,” he says in his book.

Princess Diana's legacy continues to serve as goal for the world, even decades after her passing.

August 31 marked her somber anniversary as 27 years have passed since her tragic death in a Paris car crash at just 36 years old.

