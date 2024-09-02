Entertainment

Selena Gomez finds 'therapeutic' solace in singing for new movie 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez's Spanish-language film 'Emilia Perez' is set to be released on Netflix on November 13

  by Web Desk
  September 02, 2024
Selena Gomez is opening up about her experience singing for her new movie, Emilia Perez, and how it was a departure from her usual style.

At a Q&A session at the Telluride Film Festival, Gomez revealed that singing for the film was "therapeutic" and allowed her to tap into her character's emotions.

Gomez plays Jessi Del Monte in the movie, and her character sings the song Mi Camino.

“It was actually a totally different song,” she noted.

Selena continued, “It had a bit more of a rough sound to it and over the course of, you know, working with [singer-songwriter] Camille on the song intimately, it became almost like a ballad.”

“It was more of a story about a woman and phases of life that she goes through and it just was beautiful,” the singer-actress added.

She also shared that she spent hours in the studio working on the song, trying to push herself to sing in a way that was authentic to her character.

The Who Says singer stated, “And it was really therapeutic and I thought it was so beautifully done.”

Emilia Perez, a Spanish-language film, follows the story of four women in Mexico, including a cartel leader who tries to fake her own death.

The movie features a unique blend of song, dance, and bold visuals, and is set to be released in select theaters on November 1 before streaming on Netflix on November 13.

