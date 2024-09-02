Royal

Queen Camilla’s ‘impressive’ RAF base tour: exclusive highlights

Queen Camilla’s Royal Air Force invite promised royal attention

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024


Queen Camilla is invited to make a highly anticipated visit to UK’s prestigious RAF base, an exclusive coverage for which has been offered by GB News.

Marking quite a significant moment in her royal calendar, she will be returning to public engagements from a summer break by touching down in North Yorkshire this week.

Her Majesty is the Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Leeming! And playing this role, she will be introduced to air force personnel as well as their families and the technological upgrades at the site.

King Charles’ wife shall be popping in for saying hi to the 11 Squadron, then meeting defense specialists for the 90 Signals Unit, and exchanging introductions with No. 2 Counter Uncrewed Air Systems.

Fast forward to the real tour, Queen Camilla will be escorted around RAF Leeming’s “wellness area,” which is a place “devoted to allotments, beehives, green-house polytunnel, and chiken coops.”

Children from the RAFA Kidz Nursery are expected to have a gala in a meet-and-greet session with her.

And it all ends with an “impressive” honor.

Right before departing, Queen Camilla will be joined by members from the RAF base for a really cool lunch together, followed by a flypast show of Hawk jets especially set up for her.

Kenya’s robot waiters raise red flags for workers, spark job anxiety

Kenya’s robot waiters raise red flags for workers, spark job anxiety
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris

Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Adele breaks 2 big records while announcing disappointing career break

Adele breaks 2 big records while announcing disappointing career break
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation

US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation

Royal News

US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
King Charles ‘angers’ Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward with royal row
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Princess Diana, King Charles's secret wedding day woe REVEALED
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Prince William bows out of upcoming summit to avoid seeing Prince Harry
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Prince Harry’s New York security beefed up after catastrophic car chase
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not on same page over life-changing decision
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Princess Märtha's exquisite wedding gown embodies elegance and love
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles from King Charles, William
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Prince Harry receives backlash over ‘cunning’ plot of UK return
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Prince Harry UK return hits major dilemma after Prince William reunion