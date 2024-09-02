Queen Camilla is invited to make a highly anticipated visit to UK’s prestigious RAF base, an exclusive coverage for which has been offered by GB News.
Marking quite a significant moment in her royal calendar, she will be returning to public engagements from a summer break by touching down in North Yorkshire this week.
Her Majesty is the Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Leeming! And playing this role, she will be introduced to air force personnel as well as their families and the technological upgrades at the site.
King Charles’ wife shall be popping in for saying hi to the 11 Squadron, then meeting defense specialists for the 90 Signals Unit, and exchanging introductions with No. 2 Counter Uncrewed Air Systems.
Fast forward to the real tour, Queen Camilla will be escorted around RAF Leeming’s “wellness area,” which is a place “devoted to allotments, beehives, green-house polytunnel, and chiken coops.”
Children from the RAFA Kidz Nursery are expected to have a gala in a meet-and-greet session with her.
And it all ends with an “impressive” honor.
Right before departing, Queen Camilla will be joined by members from the RAF base for a really cool lunch together, followed by a flypast show of Hawk jets especially set up for her.