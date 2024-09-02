Brad Pitt gets ‘youthful body transformation’ after finding new love life

Brad Pitt has given his body a youthful update for his freshly ignited romance with girlfriend Ignes de Ramon.
The hot couple in town walked together at the Wolfs’ Venice Film Festival premiere yesterday, seemingly reflecting the phrase, “new love, new look.”
Igniting facelift rumors back in 2023, the actor decided to experiment with his wardrobe this time by slipping into a custom-made Louis Vuitton suit.
Brad Pitt even went full-on into a daredevil mode as he matched a blue oversized blazer with a black shirt as well as an extra flared trousers while walking next to Ignes de Ramon!
Striking some young boys’ pose in short spiky hair, he looked like a refined version of himself from the ever-famous movie Fight Club.
Many fans labeled him as a real person from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which was a 2008 production where he played the role of a man who ages in reverse.
31-year-old girlfriend Ignes de Ramon smiled next to her 60-year-old partner, who is seemingly adamant on redressing himself into a younger man for her, according to Daily Mail.
Brad Pitt’s new love is also divorced and is currently pursuing a live-in relationship with him in Los Angeles.