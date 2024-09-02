King Charles ‘angers’ Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward with royal row

King Charles has “upset” the entire royal family, including his darling wife Queen Camilla!
Speaking to Woman’s Day, insiders claimed that Your Majesty has been quite concerned about his reign deteriorating because of the inner turmoil between key family members.
According to one insider, he has even began seeking “spiritual counseling” to help him get through this tough year as everyone is seemingly having “health, financial, or legal” issues.
This famously includes Kate Middleton’s health battle, Prince William’s big projects pulling in less profits compared to heightened budgets, protests against royals, Prince Anne’s injury, and other problems.
The source said, “This situation with Prince Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family. Princess Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how King Charles handled it.”
“Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons. There are fallouts with Sarah Fergusson, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie,” the person added.
And in a bigger revelation, the close contact of the royal family revealed that even Queen Camilla is not happy with the decisions made by King Charles!
“He’s even managed to upset Queen Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability,” the individual concluded.