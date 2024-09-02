Royal

King Charles 'angers' Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward with royal row

King Charles ‘upsets’ entire royal family with Queen Camilla most disappointed

  • September 02, 2024
King Charles has “upset” the entire royal family, including his darling wife Queen Camilla!

Speaking to Woman’s Day, insiders claimed that Your Majesty has been quite concerned about his reign deteriorating because of the inner turmoil between key family members.

According to one insider, he has even began seeking “spiritual counseling” to help him get through this tough year as everyone is seemingly having “health, financial, or legal” issues.

This famously includes Kate Middleton’s health battle, Prince William’s big projects pulling in less profits compared to heightened budgets, protests against royals, Prince Anne’s injury, and other problems.

The source said, “This situation with Prince Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family. Princess Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how King Charles handled it.”

“Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons. There are fallouts with Sarah Fergusson, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie,” the person added.

And in a bigger revelation, the close contact of the royal family revealed that even Queen Camilla is not happy with the decisions made by King Charles!

“He’s even managed to upset Queen Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability,” the individual concluded.

Royal News

Queen Camilla’s ‘impressive’ RAF base tour: exclusive highlights
Princess Diana, King Charles's secret wedding day woe REVEALED
Prince William bows out of upcoming summit to avoid seeing Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s New York security beefed up after catastrophic car chase
Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland
Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not on same page over life-changing decision
Princess Märtha's exquisite wedding gown embodies elegance and love
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles from King Charles, William
Prince Harry receives backlash over ‘cunning’ plot of UK return
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Prince Harry UK return hits major dilemma after Prince William reunion