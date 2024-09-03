GB's pregnant para-archer Jodie Grinham wins gold at Paris Paralympics

Para-archer Jodie Grinham, who is seven months pregnant, and Nathan Macqueen won gold for Great Britain at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, September 2.
As per BBC Sports, the pair defeated Iran 155-151 in the mixed team compound final.
This is Grinham's second medal in Paris as she previously won bronze in the women's individual compound by beating her teammate Phoebe Paterson Pine.
In the mixed team final, the GB pair led by one point (39-38) after the first end, but the scores were tied at 77-77 halfway through.
Iran's Hadi Nori scored a couple of 8s, giving GB a two-point lead (115-113) going into the final end. Grinham and Macqueen then secured the title with a perfect score of 40.
Grinham, already a mother to toddler son Christian, wanted to send a powerful message to women.
Grinham, who previously won compound team silver with John Stubbs in 2016, said, "This result has been eight years in the making. We have trained hard, we knew we could do it."
She further added, "We have been through it, we’ve supported each other and we’ve had amazing support from ArcheryGB and our coaches. We get the joy of being able to come out here and smash it together."