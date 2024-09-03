Sports

GB's pregnant para-archer Jodie Grinham wins gold at Paris Paralympics

Grinham, already a mother to toddler son Christian, wanted to send a powerful message to women

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
GBs pregnant para-archer Jodie Grinham wins gold at Paris Paralympics
GB's pregnant para-archer Jodie Grinham wins gold at Paris Paralympics

Para-archer Jodie Grinham, who is seven months pregnant, and Nathan Macqueen won gold for Great Britain at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, September 2.

As per BBC Sports, the pair defeated Iran 155-151 in the mixed team compound final.

This is Grinham's second medal in Paris as she previously won bronze in the women's individual compound by beating her teammate Phoebe Paterson Pine.

In the mixed team final, the GB pair led by one point (39-38) after the first end, but the scores were tied at 77-77 halfway through.

Iran's Hadi Nori scored a couple of 8s, giving GB a two-point lead (115-113) going into the final end. Grinham and Macqueen then secured the title with a perfect score of 40.

Grinham, already a mother to toddler son Christian, wanted to send a powerful message to women.

Grinham, who previously won compound team silver with John Stubbs in 2016, said, "This result has been eight years in the making. We have trained hard, we knew we could do it."

She further added, "We have been through it, we’ve supported each other and we’ve had amazing support from ArcheryGB and our coaches. We get the joy of being able to come out here and smash it together."

Prince William, Harry's aunt vows to 'repair' their bond after reuniting them at funeral

Prince William, Harry's aunt vows to 'repair' their bond after reuniting them at funeral
GB's pregnant para-archer Jodie Grinham wins gold at Paris Paralympics

GB's pregnant para-archer Jodie Grinham wins gold at Paris Paralympics
Kenya’s robot waiters raise red flags for workers, spark job anxiety

Kenya’s robot waiters raise red flags for workers, spark job anxiety
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris

Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris

Sports News

Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Jannik Sinner reacts to Alcaraz and Djokovic shock exit from US Open
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Mohsin Naqvi set to succeed Jay Shah as Asian Cricket Council president
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Mohamad Salah breaks silence on new Liverpool deal
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Kimi Antonelli announced as Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba passes away at 39
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Narendra Modi celebrates Rubina Francis’ big win at Paris Paralympics
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother mourned in nationwide sports silence