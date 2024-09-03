Royal

Prince Carl Philip, Princes Sofia of Sweden announce fourth pregnancy

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are growing their family with a new addition!

On Monday, September 2, the royal court of Sweden announced on Instagram that the couple is set to welcome one more member into the family of 5, along with a lovely photo of the royal pair.

The news, originally written in Swedish, translated as, “DD. KK. HH. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple's fourth child.”

Sweden’s royal court further revealed the due date of the Duchess of Värmland and gave a briefing of Sofia’s official programs.

“Princess Sofia is doing well, and the offspring is estimated to be February 2025. During the fall, no changes are expected to Princess Sofia's official program,” read the statement.



With a beautiful view of the lake and mountains in the backdrop, the prince was captured beaming at the camera, while the princess leaned her head on his face.

Earlier in the week, the royal couple graced the wedding of Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia tied the knot on June 13, 2015, a year after their engagement. The couple shares three sons, Prince Alexander Erik Hubertus Bertil, Prince Gabriel Carl Walther, and Prince Julian Herbert Folke.

