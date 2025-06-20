Prince William pens personal note after Princess Kate sparks health concern

Princess Kate took a step back from royal outing this week as she pulled out herself from Royal Ascot

  • by Web Desk
Prince William has shared his excitement on a "special" tour as he released a personal statement.

The Prince of Wales took to his Instagram account to share a personal message in support of the British and Irish Lions ahead of their opening match against Argentina in Dublin this evening, which is labelled as a “special” tour.

In a shared message, the well-known sports lover wrote, “Good luck to Andy and the whole @lionsofficial squad as they kick off the 2025 Tour tonight against Argentina in Dublin.”

The Future King of Britain added, "Lions Tours are always special - the history books await! W".

He concluded the statement with W, which showed that it came directly from himself.

To note, Prince William's special message came amid he made back to back royal appearances with the royal family, including his wife, Kate Middleton.

Notably, the royal couple made several joint appearances last week, including Trooping the Colour and the Garter Day service.

Princess Catherine took a step back this week as she cancelled her outing at Royal Ascot at the last minute which sparked concern about her health.

As per DailyBeast, it is speculated that Kate Middleton "had been taken unwell and either needed to see a doctor or had been rushed to the hospital.”

Soon after she announced that, a close source clarified that Kate is simply “continuing to balance her return to public life” after announcing her cancer remission earlier this year. 

