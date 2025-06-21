Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products

Meghan Markle addressed her fans shortly after rolling out fresh As Ever products.
Just a few hours after launching the new summer collection for her lifestyle brand, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram Stories to make a special request to her admirers.
Addressing her fans, Prince Harry’s wife urged, “Grab your Flower Sprinkles, they’re going fast!”
The Flower Sprinkles are the latest addition to the mother of two’s new summer drop.
In her video story, Meghan also shared a big update, revealing that within hours after introducing the summer collection, almost all products have been sold out.
The Suits actress noted, “We spent so much time making sure we had so much more inventory, that’s why we took the time, but you guys are doing it again.”
Continuing her message, the Duchess beamed and said, “We’re nearly sold out on everything, and I can’t believe it, even Flower Sprinkles, which I knew was gonna be the big one again, so that has more inventory than all of it and that’s also about to sell out.”
Meghan Markle’s As Ever:
Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April this year.
The brand, originally named American Riviera Orchard, was renamed As Ever after facing multiple controversies and copyright issues.