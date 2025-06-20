King Charles' cousin David Armstrong-Jones goes public with new relationship

David Armstrong-Jones, the son of the late Princess Margaret, has officially confirmed his new relationship.
Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones along with his ladylove Isabelle de la Bruyère stepped out together at Royal Ascot.
The couple were snapped together alongside other members of the royal family while attending the annual equestrian event.
David, brother of Lady Sarah Chatto and cousin of King Charles III, rocked in a black morning coat and pinstriped trousers.
On the other hand, Isabelle served looks in a satin ivory top and matching skirt pairing it with eclectic gold jewellery and a chic boater hat.
According to a source, David and Isabella have reportedly been "going strong" since last summer.
The couple are said to have met via Christie’s, the prestigious auction house where he holds the role of honorary chairman.
Appearing at the Royal Ascot is seemingly their first official royal outing.
Prior to this, they attended the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show, alongside some celebrities and royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Before her relationship with Isabelle, David was married to Serena, the Countess of Snowdon for 26 years.
In 2020, the couple parted ways amicably and released a statement regarding their divorce.