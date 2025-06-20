Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot

Buckingham Palace has delighted royal fans by sharing a series of heartwarming moments from Royal Ascot, showcasing candid glimpses of the royals enjoying the prestigious event.
The Palace took to the official Instagram account to share a slew of images featuring the royal family members attending the royal event.
In a shared post, the first snap featured King Charles III and Queen Camilla riding in a carriage during Royal Ascot.
King Charles is waving and dressed in traditional formal attire, including a light grey suit, a lavender tie, and a black top hat, while Queen Camilla is wearing a pale grey dress with a matching hat adorned with feathers and a floral detail. Both are smiling, enjoying the public festivities of the prestigious racing event.
The post featured random moments of the British monarch, Queen, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, enjoying the event.
Sharing an adorable caption, the palace penned the caption, “This week, The King and Queen, alongside Members of the Royal Family, have attended @AscotRacecourse.”
To note, Britain's most well-known racecourses, Ascot, holds a special week of races in June each year called Royal Ascot, attended by The King and Queen.
The week kicks off with the Royal Procession, when The King, The Queen and accompanying Members of the Royal Family arrive along the track in horse-drawn landaus.