Princess Beatrice shares tender kiss with husband Edoardo at Royal Ascot

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi heated up Royal Ascot with their passionate PDA-filled appearance.
On Thursday, June 19, the loved-bird joined Royal family for the third day of the races in the third carriage of the Royal Procession.
After greeting Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, her husband, Mike, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, the duo headed to the royal box to watch all of the action.
At one point, the British property developer leaned in to give his wife a tender smooch on the lips, which perfectly caught on the camera.
In the images, obtained by Hello, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could be seen wearing a long-sleeve yellow dress with floral detailing while her husband looked dapper in a black suit as they shared a sweet kiss.
The PDA-filled appearance of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo comes just weeks before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.
HRH Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi exchanged the vows in a small private ceremony at Royal Lodge in Windsor on July 17, 2020.
The couple welcomed a daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021 and daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose in January 2025.
Princess Beatrice is also stepmom to Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, whom Edoardo shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.