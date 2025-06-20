Kensington Palace shares big update amid Princess Kate's health scare rumours

Prince William makes big announcement after Kate Middleton sparked frenzy with last minute call to skip Royal event

Prince William shares a huge update just a day after Kate Middleton caused panic about her health.

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released William's video message to promote the latest episode of his BBC show The Guardians of Nature.

"In Srilanka, the enduring relationship between people and elephants feels more fragile than ever," said William in his message.

The future King added, "But rangers like Chinthaka are working to change that, guiding communities, protecting wildlife and contributing to scientific understanding of these magnificent giants."

William's video was accompanied by a statement which read, "In Sri Lanka, rangers are on the frontlines of a growing crisis — working to protect endangered elephants and reduce deadly conflict between wildlife and local communities."

"In this week's Guardians episode we meet Chinthaka and his team as they risk their lives to rescue injured elephants, fit GPS collars, and gather vital data that builds a map for future coexistence," it added.

"Their work reduces harm to animals while minimising impact on humans and helps preserve balance in a fragile ecosystem," the caption concluded.

Prince William's show's new episode came just a day after Kate Middleton left palace aides and staffer in real "panic" by pulling herself out of Royal Ascot event last minute.

The future Queen reportedly sparked health concerns with her shocking move just an hour before she was slated to make joint appearance with William in a carriage.

As per The Daily Beast's Tom Skyes, an inside source revealed that Kate's last minute call to skip the royal event sparked speculations "that the future queen had been taken unwell and either needed to see a doctor or had been rushed to the hospital.”

