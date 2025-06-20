Princess Kate sparks 'panic' with shocking move ahead of big event

Kate Middleton's latest move reportedly left the Palace in total chaos and panic.

The Princess of Wales pulled herself out of Royal Ascot last minute earlier this week last leaving everyone in the palace in complete shock.

On Wednesday, Kate and Prince William were slated to attend the day two of Royal Ascot, therefore, their name was listed in the official “carriage list”.

However, just less than an hour after the list was published the palace announced that she had withdrawn.

Now a well-placed Palace source has told The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes that Kate's unexpected move sparked rumours "that the future queen had been taken unwell and either needed to see a doctor or had been rushed to the hospital.”

Citing the insider Tom went on to share, “Rumours … briefly swirled around the palace” that Kate “either needed to see a doctor or had been rushed to the hospital.”

“Everyone was wandering around going, ‘What is going on?’” a former royal staffer told Tom.

“One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic,” he added.

However, the Telegraph’s royal editor Hannah Furness gave fans a sigh of relief by confirming that “there [was] no cause for alarm” and “the Princess was mindful of treading a careful line as she returns to work.”

A friend of Kate also backed the comments noting, “My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Colour on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it."

"There are good days and bad days, as she herself has very candidly said," they added.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a form of cancer last year and underwent a preventive chemotherapy until September.

She fully returned to the Royal duties in November 2024, after completing cancer treatement.

