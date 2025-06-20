Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’

Meghan Markle has restocked her shelves with previously loved As Ever products as well as with some new exciting additions.
Taking to the official Instagram account of As Ever on Friday, June 20, the Duchess of Sussex announced that the summer collection of her lifestyle brand has been restoked.
“Yummies, and honeys, and fruit spreads, oh my! Come explore our summer drop - live now,” she wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos, featuring some of As Ever products.
In the new collection, Meghan has also launched her first-ever alcoholic offering from the brand: As ever rosé wine, which will be available for purchase on July 1.
"With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining,” the product description read.
Besides this, the summer drop also includes two new items, available for purchase now: an apricot spread and orange blossom honey.
Previously launched products such as herbal hibiscus tea, herbal lemon ginger tea, herbal peppermint tea, crepe baking mix, shortbread cookie mix and edible flower sprinkles are also available for purchase.
