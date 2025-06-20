Prince Christian begins his journey as future king with historic first duty

The Crown Prince of Denmark, Christian, steps into his role in monarchy with a grand step

Crown Prince Christian enters the monarchy with a historic first duty!

In a delightful new update, the Royal Family of Denmark shared that Christian stepped into his royal role as the heir apparent to the Danish throne by fulfilling a major duty alongside his father, King Frederik X.

The Royals shared that the Crown Prince joined the King at a State Council – a special government meeting – at Christiansborg Palace today, June 20.

“His Majesty the King chaired (chaired) the meeting of the State Council, which consists of all ministers in the government, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, as the heir apparent to the throne, took his permanent seat in the State Council for the first time since the abdication last year,” they noted in the caption.

Marking a historic move, the Crown Prince signed a declaration in the meeting, promising to follow the Danish Constitution.

“At the meeting, His Royal Highness signed a declaration pursuant to Section 8 of the Constitution of ‘unwaveringly intending to comply with the Constitution,’” the Palace shared.

They added, “Shortly after his 18th birthday, the Crown Prince signed a similar declaration in the State Council on 14 November 2023, but the Crown Prince has since become heir apparent to the throne, and therefore the declaration is being made again.”

In the post, the Danish Royal Family also shared a carousel of photographs from the State Council, featuring Crown Prince Christian signing the declaration.

