King Philippe reveals abdication plans in favor of Crown Princess Elisabeth

Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

  by Web Desk
  • |
King Philippe of Belgium has revealed his surprise abdication plans in favor of his eldest child, Crown Princess Elisabeth.

On Tuesday, the Belgian royal family released a video of the 65-year-old monarch, in which he responded to 30 questions from members of the public.

One asked whether he plans to continue to work or if he intends to step down from the throne in favour of his daughter, Princess Elisabeth, whom he shares with Queen Mathilde.

"A King steps back, but is not retired," King Philippe replied, translated to English.

Unlike his own father, King Albert II, who stepped down in 2013 citing health concerns and passed the crown to him, King Philippe shared that he has no plan of abdication yet.

"I will continue to work for Belgium, and I must give my daughter time to enjoy her youth, develop herself and see the world and I support her 100 percent in that and I will do everything I can to give her all the time she needs to do,” the monarch explained.

Princess Elisabeth recently completed her military training after studying abroad at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

The heir to the Belgian throne is currently enrolled in a two-year master's degree in public policy at Harvard University in the US.

