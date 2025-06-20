Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie get sweet kisses from King Charles at Royal Ascot

Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles at the fourth day of Royal Ascot

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie get sweet kisses from King Charles at Royal Ascot
Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie get sweet kisses from King Charles at Royal Ascot 

Royal family is all smiles at the fourth day of Royal Ascot!

King Charles’ horse Purple Rainbow, bred by the late Queen Elizabeth, is set to race on the Friday, June 20 and to witness it many royal family members have joined him and Queen Camilla at the annual race festival.

After leading the royal carriage procession, the 76-year-old monarch greeted his niece Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson with kisses on their hands at the Berkshire racecourse.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew opted for a stylish wide-brimmed hat and flattering dress featuring a billowing white skirt and a square-shouldered brown top.

While, her beaming mother Sarah, the Duchess of York, wore a trendy monochrome polka dot frock.

King Charles’ another niece, Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, was also in attendance at the racing event.

The 44-year-old British equestrian looked elegant in light blue suit teamed with a matching blouse and a statement hat.

Zara also shared a warm embrace with her cousin Princess Eugenie upon arriving at the prestigious racing festival.

The two cousins, Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie also performed perfect curtsies to the King and Queen.

Image: James Whatling
Image: James Whatling

A day earlier, Princess Beatrice joined the royal family for the third day of the races in the third carriage of the Royal Procession.

Read more : Royal
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her first-ever alcoholic product of As Ever, which will be available in July
Prince William pens personal note after Princess Kate sparks health concern
Prince William pens personal note after Princess Kate sparks health concern
Princess Kate took a step back from royal outing this week as she pulled out herself from Royal Ascot
Prince Christian begins his journey as future king with historic first duty
Prince Christian begins his journey as future king with historic first duty
The Crown Prince of Denmark, Christian, steps into his role in monarchy with a grand step
King Charles' cousin David Armstrong-Jones goes public with new relationship
King Charles' cousin David Armstrong-Jones goes public with new relationship
avid Armstrong-Jones along with his ladylove Isabelle de la Bruyère stepped out together at Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice shares tender kiss with husband Edoardo at Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice shares tender kiss with husband Edoardo at Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined royal family for the third day of Royal Ascot on Thursday
Kensington Palace shares big update amid Princess Kate's health scare rumours
Kensington Palace shares big update amid Princess Kate's health scare rumours
Prince William makes big announcement after Kate Middleton sparked frenzy with last minute call to skip Royal event
King Philippe reveals abdication plans in favor of Crown Princess Elisabeth
King Philippe reveals abdication plans in favor of Crown Princess Elisabeth
Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde
Princess Beatrice’s warm moments with Peter Phillips’ ladylove light up Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice’s warm moments with Peter Phillips’ ladylove light up Royal Ascot
The Princess of York had a heartfelt encounter with her cousin, Peter Phillips’ girlfriend at Royal Ascot
Princess Kate sparks 'panic' with shocking move ahead of big event
Princess Kate sparks 'panic' with shocking move ahead of big event
Kate Middleton triggers drama with her unexpected decision earlier this week
Prince William appears on screen after rubbing shoulder with Hollywood star
Prince William appears on screen after rubbing shoulder with Hollywood star
Prince William shares important message in new screen appearance
Royal Family celebrates Duchess of Gloucester's birthday with moving tribute
Royal Family celebrates Duchess of Gloucester's birthday with moving tribute
Brigette, Duchess of Gloucester and wife of Prince Richard, King Charles' cousin, turned 79 on Friday
Kate Middleton helps 'heartbroken' King Charles get close to Harry's kids
Kate Middleton helps 'heartbroken' King Charles get close to Harry's kids
The Princess of Wales takes thoughtful step to connect King Charles with Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet