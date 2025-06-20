Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie get sweet kisses from King Charles at Royal Ascot 

Royal family is all smiles at the fourth day of Royal Ascot!
King Charles’ horse Purple Rainbow, bred by the late Queen Elizabeth, is set to race on the Friday, June 20 and to witness it many royal family members have joined him and Queen Camilla at the annual race festival.
After leading the royal carriage procession, the 76-year-old monarch greeted his niece Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson with kisses on their hands at the Berkshire racecourse.
The younger daughter of Prince Andrew opted for a stylish wide-brimmed hat and flattering dress featuring a billowing white skirt and a square-shouldered brown top.
While, her beaming mother Sarah, the Duchess of York, wore a trendy monochrome polka dot frock.
King Charles’ another niece, Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, was also in attendance at the racing event.
The 44-year-old British equestrian looked elegant in light blue suit teamed with a matching blouse and a statement hat.
Zara also shared a warm embrace with her cousin Princess Eugenie upon arriving at the prestigious racing festival.
The two cousins, Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie also performed perfect curtsies to the King and Queen.
A day earlier, Princess Beatrice joined the royal family for the third day of the races in the third carriage of the Royal Procession.