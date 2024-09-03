'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum': Hania Aamir shares 'get ready with me' video of Sharjeena

Hania Aamir documented her journey from Hania to Sharjeena on social media!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the dimple queen dropped a reel featuring her get ready moment for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
Before channelling Sharjeena, Hania has her short bob styled to perfection which later transformed into hair extensions.
She used a generous amount of concealer, applied pink blush on her cheeks, wore green lenses and a sleek eyeliner, a complete transformation to Sharjeena.
It is worth mentioning that Hania is no stranger to get ready with me tutorials.
" Becoming Sharjeena," the superstar captioned her post.
Shortly after the makeover video went viral her fans were quick enough to comment.
One wrote," How is Hania so effortlessly cute and funny?"
Another penned, " If charm is a crime then you are charged."
" H for Hania and H for happiness," effused the third.
To note, Hania aka Sharjeena's adventurous Bali vacations have come an end.
On the work front, Hania Aamir's small screen portrayal of Sharjeena is being loved by all her fans alike opposite male lead Fahad Mustafa.