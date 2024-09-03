Aiman Khan oozes charm on trip to Baku, Azerbaijan 

Aiman Khan's Baku escapade is all about fashion and style!
Turing to her Instagram handle on Monday, the mom of two shared mesmerising solo pictures from her amazing Baku trip.
In one picture the Baandi starlet proved she prefers style over comfort.
The second image featured Aiman dressed to impress in a purple top with her signature sunglasses adding more appeal as she savored yummy breakfast at a lavish eatery in Azerbaijan.
While in the next the superstar turned selfie queen walking streets followed by a slew of other clicks from the journey.
Aiman fans rushed to the comments section on seeing her conquer hearts with every look.
One fan wrote, " Pretty."
Another added," Stunning."
" Love your vibe," confessed the third.
" Hair colour so nice mashallah," effused the fourth.
For the unversed, the Mann Ke Moti star, who very well knows how to ace every look, recently celebrated her eldest daughter Amal Khan's birthday in the city.
The star rang in summer vacations to the fullest and is loving every moment spent with her family.
Aiman Khan married actor Muneeb Butt in 2018 shortly after which they embraced parenthood with birth of two beautiful girls, Amal and Miraal Khan.