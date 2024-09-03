Hiba Bukhari's red lips break the internet

Hiba Bukhari kicked off the start of the week with her dazzling beauty!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Deewangi actress spread major Monday blues with a video of her red pout.
The video showcased Bukhari sitting on her dressing table as she applied red lipstick, proving she is truly a fashion icon.
Red blushy cheeks and winged eyeliner truly added more to the superstar's cuteness.
Wearing white, Hiba's sleek bun made her stand out even more.
"When Monday give you blues. IGNORE! Wear Red," the star wrote.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hiba's beloved husband Arez Ahmed could not stop gushing over his wife and commented," You beauty."
While her fans also were taken aback in the comments section.
" Our Koh-i-noor," one fan wrote.
" Most prettiest girl on the planet," the second penned.
" Which lipstick?," another swooned.
To note, Hiba has gained massive acclaim for her incredible performance in the drama serial Jaan Nisar alongside Danish Taimoor, which surpassed an impressive 1.7 billion views on YouTube in just 49 episodes.
She also left a lasting impact in Radd with Sheheryar Munawar as the male lead.