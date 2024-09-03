Cardi B accidentally revealed third baby's name?

Cardi B’s fans are speculating that she might’ve revealed her third baby's name in the maternity shoot post.
On Sunday, the I Like It crooner posted two pictures from the shoot, in which she was flaunting her pregnant belly.
"I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already," she captioned the post.
Her fan reported the sonogram on X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "Cardi shares ultrasound pic of baby 'Hurricane.'"
The viral post caught Cardi's attention and she commented “who??” with some crying emojis.
The WAP hitmaker announced her pregnancy in late July, one day after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Offset.
The renowned rapper also share daughter Kulture, six, and two-year-son Wave with estrange partner.
In early August, Cardi reflected on her "new beginning" in a candid Instagram post.
"I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she wrote.
Cardi and Offset exchanged the wedding vows in a private ceremony in September 2017.