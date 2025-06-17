Jonathan Bailey reacts to James Bond casting buzz in awkward moment

Jonathan Bailey found himself in a slightly awkward moment during a BBC Radio 2 interview with Scott Mills, when the host pressed him about swirling James Bond casting rumours.
While conversing with BBC Radio 2 the Bridgerton star opened up about the speculation about the forthcoming movie has been heating up in recent weeks.
Bailey responded, “That's an amazingly flattering ask. I mean, it would be hard to say no.”
Without confirming outright, Bailey remarked, “I don't know, I really honestly... I mean it would be hard to say no.”
He then joked with Scott, “I could imagine you as James Blonde,' to which the host replied: 'Well swerved!”
“I know that it's going to be exciting whatever they do,” Bailey then affirmed.
Daniel Craig stepped down from the role following 2021’s No Time To Die, having fronted five films as the iconic MI6 agent.
With Amazon’s high-stakes acquisition of MGM, producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal are now at the helm of an expedited Bond reboot, aiming to reintroduce the legendary spy to a new generation.
Later this year, Bailey is also set to reprise his role as Fiyero in the highly anticipated Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum.
Bailey’s latest film Jurassic World Rebirth will land in UK cinemas on July 2.