Jason Isaacs reveals per episode salary of 'The White Lotus' cast

Jason Isaacs opened up about the per-episode earnings of his and The White Lotus costars.
In a new interview with Vulture on Monday, the 62-year-old actor, who played Timothy Ratliffe, confirmed that he and The White Lotus costars were paid $40,000 per episode, calling it "very low."
“I didn’t know that was public knowledge, That’s absolutely true. Generally actors don’t talk about pay in public because it’s ridiculously disproportionate to what we do — putting on makeup and funny voices — and just upsets the public.”
The Salt Path actor continued, “But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that’s a very low price. But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part.”
Jason Isaacs on pay equality
When asked that does it even bothered him that he was receiving the same pay as less experienced costars than him, including costar Patrick Schwarzenegger.
The Harry Potter alum replied no, it doesn't bother him at all as he doesn’t work for money.
Over a few months ago, casting director Meredith Tucker and producer David Bernad confirmed that cast members of The White Lotus were equally treated and paid the same.