Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial takes new turn after juror dismissed

Combs’ lawyers have argued that their client was unfairly targeted because of his race

  • by Web Desk
  • |


A juror in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' high-profile federal case was dismissed despite objections from the defense team.

On Monday, concerns over the juror’s honesty, triggered by mismatched information about his residence, led the judge to conclude that his presence could undermine the trial outcome.

The judge claimed that he took defense concerns about race seriously.

As Comb is black, but could not take into account that the Black male juror would be replaced by a white male, who had been an alternate juror.

“The court should not, indeed cannot, allow race to enter into its consideration,” Subramanian said outside the jury’s presence, as the sixth week of Combs’ trial got underway in Manhattan federal court.

To note, the jury’s identities are not known, which is common for high-profile trials where jurors could face threats or harassment if their identities were known.

Combs’ lawyers have argued that their client was unfairly targeted because of his race.

According to a Sunday night court filing, defense counsel emphasized that the juror was part of a small group of Black men on the jury, just two in total.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs court trial:

The Bad Boy Records founder pleaded not guilty to racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

As per prosecutors, Combs compelled women over twenty years to participate in drug-fueled sexual performances with male sex workers, sometimes known as Freak Offs.

However, the disgraced music mogul defense team claimed that the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.

Read more : Entertainment
'General Hospital' star Jack Wagner opens up about post-wedding living plans
'General Hospital' star Jack Wagner opens up about post-wedding living plans
Jack Wagner and Michelle Wolf tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month
Charlie Puth sparks new musical album buzz during 2025 Cannes Lions Festival
Charlie Puth sparks new musical album buzz during 2025 Cannes Lions Festival
The 'Attention' crooner last released his third music album 'Charlie' in October 2022
Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'
Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'
Amanda Seyfried expresses discontentment with Hollywood movies' sequels and reboots in surprise statement
Travis Kelce teases family plans with Taylor Swift after secret wedding buzz
Travis Kelce teases family plans with Taylor Swift after secret wedding buzz
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically connected since September 2023
Sabrina Carpenter defends new album 'Man's Best Friend' ahead of its release
Sabrina Carpenter defends new album 'Man's Best Friend' ahead of its release
The 'Taste' hitmaker set to release her seventh studio album, Man's best Friend, in August this year
Kim Kardashian roasted by Demi Lovato in iconic video
Kim Kardashian roasted by Demi Lovato in iconic video
Demi Lovato takes aim at Kim Kardashian by recreating iconic ‘lost diamond earring in the ocean’ video during honeymoon
Beyoncé lauds Paul McCartney in touching tribute as London tour ends
Beyoncé lauds Paul McCartney in touching tribute as London tour ends
The 'Beautiful Liar' crooner dropped exclusive glimpses of her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour on Instagram
Sabrina Carpenter addresses ‘Manchild’ debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Sabrina Carpenter addresses ‘Manchild’ debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Sabrina Carpenter achieves big milestone as her ‘Manchild’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Cardi B debuts daughter Blossom's face amid messy divorce with Offset
Cardi B debuts daughter Blossom's face amid messy divorce with Offset
Offset and Cardi B parted ways in August last year a month before welcoming daughter, Blossom
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon set couple goals during red carpet appearance
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon set couple goals during red carpet appearance
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make heartwarming appearance at the 'F1' N.Y.C. premiere
'Modern Family' alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons makes surprising announcement
'Modern Family' alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons makes surprising announcement
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons portrayed Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the renowned sitcom 'Modern Family' from season 3 to 11
Matthew Perry's doctor finally agrees to plead guilty in court
Matthew Perry's doctor finally agrees to plead guilty in court
'Friends' star Matthew Perry died from accidental drowning caused by the acute effects of ketamine use