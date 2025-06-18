Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend Bianca Butti has opened up about the famous Johnny Depp trial.
She addressed the legal battle in a newly released book, Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine.
Amber and Bianca broke up in 2021 before the defamation trial took place in 2022. However, the 44-year-old cinematographer remained friends with the actress.
Bianca stated in the book, “It almost sounded like someone else was talking. By the time you tell it a million times you remove yourself from emotional content. I believe all of it. Especially as someone who was her intimate partner.”
While recalling the nature of relationship between Johnny and Amber, she explained, “If I made a sudden move during an argument, she would recoil. It was clear to me that she was in a very violent relationship.”
“She was trying to stand her own ground and he just wasn’t having it. He was blacked out and drinking, a lot of drug doing, alcohol, and that is always a recipe for disaster,” she noted.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the Aquaman actress had a “dynamic [that] didn’t allow them to express themselves in a proper way.”
About Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial:
In February 2019, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over an opinion article she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse, though she did not name him in the article.
In 2022, Johnny, who denied abusing Amber, was given $15m (£12m) in compensatory and punitive damages.
Moreover, the American actress won one of three counter-claims against her ex-husband and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.