Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death

Ariana Grande is grappling with the loss her grandmother, known to the world as “Nonna.”

The we can’t be friends hitmaker’s grandma, Marjorie Grande, died at the age of 99.

Ariana and her family released an emotional statement to announce the heartbreaking news.

The statement, which was posted on Instagram Stories, read, “We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away. Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks.”

It further continued, “We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life. Love, The Grandes.”

Shortly after announcing the tragic news, Ariana posted a throwback picture of her grandma and captioned it, “Forever.”

Ariana Grande receives condolences on grandmother’s death:

A fan commented, “I’m so so sorry for your loss! Rip, Nonna of us all. We love u and will miss you! My condolences to you and your family.”

Another offered condolences, “Sincerest condolences and love. she is eternal through you.”

“Ariana please stay strong my girl. I know this will be a hard time for you and your family, my prayers and thoughts are with you guys,” a third noted.

