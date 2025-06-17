Charlie Puth sparks new musical album buzz during 2025 Cannes Lions Festival  

Charlie Puth has recently surprised fans by hinting at an upcoming musical album during the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The 33-year-old American singer-songwriter, who got married to his longtime girlfriend Brooke Sansone last year, performed at the star-studded event on Monday, June 16th.
During his soulful performance, the We Don’t Talk Anymore crooner teased an exciting update about his highly-anticipated musical collection.
"I’m currently finishing my fourth record off of FaceTime right now, I can’t wait for all of you to hear it. A lot of pianos. A lot of piano," Charlie said while playing piano.
He also performed a couple of his best-selling renditions, including We Don’t Talk Anymore and See You Again.
The globally recognized musician further reflected on his musical journey, noting, "Fun fact, before Spotify came to America, this was back in [2011], 2012 I had a little bit of a YouTube following, and one of my followers was from New Zealand."
"Can I just use your login to see what it’s like? And it was just as amazing then as it is right now, so thank you for having me," he recalled.
Charlie Puth previous projects:
For those unaware, Charlie Puth last released his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, 2022.
After his iconic musical collections, including his first album, Nine Studio, and Voicenotes, which he launched in 2016 and 2018.