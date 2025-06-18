'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55

Anne Burrell left her fans mourn at the age of 55 earlier this week in her residence in New York

Worst Cooks in America host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55
'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55 

Legendary television personality and popular culinary expert Anne Burrell tragically passed away at the age of 55.

The former instructor of the Institute of Culinary Education breathed her last on Tuesday, June 17, at her residence in Brooklyn, New York City.

People reported that the deceased chef’s family members issued a somber statement, confirming the death of the American TV personality, "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."

"Her smile lit up every room she entered, Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world," Anne's family stated in the message.

They concluded her post, confirming the passing of the Worst Cooks in America host, "Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, sister, and extended family:

Anne is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, with whom she tied the knot on October 16, 2021, and his son, Javier, as well as her mother, Marlene, and sister, Jane; her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas, and her brother, Ben.

Early life of Anne Burrell: 

The popular chef was born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York. She began her cooking career after getting inspired by her mother's home-cooked meals and television icon, Julia Child. 

She studied English and Mass Communication at Canisius College in Buffalo before joining the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, from where she graduated in 1996.

As of now, Anne Burrell's family has not confirmed the reason for her demise and has also not shared the details of her funeral. 

Read more : Entertainment
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'
Guest in Residence founder appeared alongside the late Anne Burrell on 'Beat Bobby Flay' in 2023
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend opens up about viral Depp vs Heard legal battle
Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death
Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death
Ariana Grande grapples with loss of grandmother, Marjorie Grande, ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
Tom Cruise among honorary Oscar recipients, Dolly Parton to receive Hersholt Award
Tom Cruise among honorary Oscar recipients, Dolly Parton to receive Hersholt Award
Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas will each receive honorary Oscars at this year’s Governors Awards
Zoe Slater makes an unexpected return to 'EastEnders' after 20 years
Zoe Slater makes an unexpected return to 'EastEnders' after 20 years
In her unexpected return to 'EastEnders', Zoe appears messy after stealing Kat’s credit card for a shopping spree
Sydney Sweeney poses in daring looks, dishes on bold scenes
Sydney Sweeney poses in daring looks, dishes on bold scenes
'Euphoria' starlet, starred in bold roles, made an unapologetic admission about her racy dressings
Jonathan Bailey reacts to James Bond casting buzz in awkward moment
Jonathan Bailey reacts to James Bond casting buzz in awkward moment
Daniel Craig stepped down from the role following 2021’s 'No Time To Die'
Jason Isaacs reveals per episode salary of 'The White Lotus' cast
Jason Isaacs reveals per episode salary of 'The White Lotus' cast
‘The White Lotus’ star disclosed what he and the show cast really earn per episode
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial takes new turn after juror dismissed
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial takes new turn after juror dismissed
Combs’ lawyers have argued that their client was unfairly targeted because of his race
'General Hospital' star Jack Wagner opens up about post-wedding living plans
'General Hospital' star Jack Wagner opens up about post-wedding living plans
Jack Wagner and Michelle Wolf tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month
Charlie Puth sparks new musical album buzz during 2025 Cannes Lions Festival
Charlie Puth sparks new musical album buzz during 2025 Cannes Lions Festival
The 'Attention' crooner last released his third music album 'Charlie' in October 2022
Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'
Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'
Amanda Seyfried expresses discontentment with Hollywood movies' sequels and reboots in surprise statement