'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55 

Legendary television personality and popular culinary expert Anne Burrell tragically passed away at the age of 55.
The former instructor of the Institute of Culinary Education breathed her last on Tuesday, June 17, at her residence in Brooklyn, New York City.
People reported that the deceased chef’s family members issued a somber statement, confirming the death of the American TV personality, "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."
"Her smile lit up every room she entered, Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world," Anne's family stated in the message.
They concluded her post, confirming the passing of the Worst Cooks in America host, "Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, sister, and extended family:
Anne is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, with whom she tied the knot on October 16, 2021, and his son, Javier, as well as her mother, Marlene, and sister, Jane; her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas, and her brother, Ben.
Early life of Anne Burrell:
The popular chef was born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York. She began her cooking career after getting inspired by her mother's home-cooked meals and television icon, Julia Child.
She studied English and Mass Communication at Canisius College in Buffalo before joining the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, from where she graduated in 1996.
As of now, Anne Burrell's family has not confirmed the reason for her demise and has also not shared the details of her funeral.