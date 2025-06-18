Zoe Slater makes an unexpected return to 'EastEnders' after 20 years

In her unexpected return to 'EastEnders', Zoe appears messy after stealing Kat’s credit card for a shopping spree

EastEnders fans were stunned that night when Zoe Slater, played by Michelle Ryan, returned to Albert Square after 20 years.

In 2005, Zoe made an appearance when she fled to Ibiza after her explosive storyline involving Dirty Den and her real mother Kat Slater.

One of the soap’s most remarkable plots disclosed that Zoe’s sister Kat was her mother, which resulted in an assault at the age of 13.

In her unexpected return, Zoe appears messy after stealing Kat’s credit card for a shopping spree. The episode concluded with Alfie Moon, tying the knot to Kat, stepping back into his stepdad role, and greeting her with a solemn “Hello Zoe.”

Viewers created a buzz over social media, some were overwhelmed, others were frustrated that spoilers had ruined the surprise.

Michelle Ryan revealed that she reappeared at the perfect time, after reconnecting with ex-co-stars. A new executive producer pitched her captivating storylines which prompted her to return.

In addition, the producers teased that Zoe’s return would bring “deep-rooted resentment,” broken family ties, and drama with siblings she’s never met.

Ryan hinted that Zoe is no longer the similar girl who left Walford, she’s a mess, guarded, and required, though accepting it won’t be easy.

Fans are anticipating a high-stakes plotline as Zoe experiences her turbulent past and tries to rebuild fractured relationships in Albert Square.

