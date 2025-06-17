'General Hospital' star Jack Wagner opens up about post-wedding living plans

General Hospital star Jack Wagner has revealed he’s in no rush to move in with his new wife Michelle Wolf, saying they are taking a “modern approach” to marriage and enjoying their space.
While conversing with Parade, the 65-year-old actor disclosed that he and the singer-songwriter have no plans to move in together after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 31.
“It's an adjustment in terms of my schedule, for sure, right?” he said.
The Wedding March star went on to say, “And Michelle's a singer, and she has an R&B rock band, so she's just a monster singer. We're able to make it work.”
However, he admitted that they “haven't really changed anything,” including finding a shared home.
“It's kind of cool, you know? She has her place. I still have mine,” he explained.
The When Calls the Heart star mentioned, “We're both super comfortable in our places and going back and forth, and so we've decided, let's not rock the boat and sell this and sell that and try to find something.”
Wagner shared that they have continued to live “the life we lived when we dated.”
“We take a couple nights off, and then we trade off who's going to be where because I think we both know that the older we are, it's nice to have a little space,” he shared.
He said, “Not too much, but it's okay! It works.”
Jack Wagner, Michelle Wolf relationship:
Jack Wagner and Michelle Wolf began dating in January 2021 and became Instagram official later that year.
In May 31, Wagner and Wolf tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and he disclosed the news on Instagram post.