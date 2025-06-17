Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried expresses discontentment with Hollywood movies' sequels and reboots in surprise statement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of Mamma Mia 3
Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried, along with several other actors is exhausted by the sequels and reboots in Hollywood.

Seyfried recently got candid about her discontentment with the sequels which are being made just to generate more money.

In a Q&A session with actor Rachel Brosnahan for Interview Magazine she shared her opinion noting, “I will say, there’s a little bit of fatigue with sequels.”

She continued, because “I want original content” and “I think it’s really scary and brave to do it. It’s not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It’s just for money and it’s frustrating.”

“Then again, I’d do Mamma Mia! 3 in a heartbeat” Seyfried admitting before concluding.

This is not the first time the actor has talked about this. Previously in her interview with ABC News she said, “Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script.”

Amanda Seyfried first appeared in The Mamma Mia movie in 2008.

The movie revolves around a girl named Sophie, played by Seyfried who is getting married at her mother’s hotel. 

She invites three of her mother’s exes in order to find her real-father with whom she wished to walk down the aisle. 

Mamma Mia 3 is in the works with the legendary singer Cher confirmed to play the lead role.

Read more : Entertainment
Travis Kelce teases family plans with Taylor Swift after secret wedding buzz
Travis Kelce teases family plans with Taylor Swift after secret wedding buzz
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically connected since September 2023
Sabrina Carpenter defends new album 'Man's Best Friend' ahead of its release
Sabrina Carpenter defends new album 'Man's Best Friend' ahead of its release
The 'Taste' hitmaker set to release her seventh studio album, Man's best Friend, in August this year
Kim Kardashian roasted by Demi Lovato in iconic video
Kim Kardashian roasted by Demi Lovato in iconic video
Demi Lovato takes aim at Kim Kardashian by recreating iconic ‘lost diamond earring in the ocean’ video during honeymoon
Beyoncé lauds Paul McCartney in touching tribute as London tour ends
Beyoncé lauds Paul McCartney in touching tribute as London tour ends
The 'Beautiful Liar' crooner dropped exclusive glimpses of her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour on Instagram
Sabrina Carpenter addresses ‘Manchild’ debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Sabrina Carpenter addresses ‘Manchild’ debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Sabrina Carpenter achieves big milestone as her ‘Manchild’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Cardi B debuts daughter Blossom's face amid messy divorce with Offset
Cardi B debuts daughter Blossom's face amid messy divorce with Offset
Offset and Cardi B parted ways in August last year a month before welcoming daughter, Blossom
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon set couple goals during red carpet appearance
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon set couple goals during red carpet appearance
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make heartwarming appearance at the 'F1' N.Y.C. premiere
'Modern Family' alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons makes surprising announcement
'Modern Family' alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons makes surprising announcement
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons portrayed Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the renowned sitcom 'Modern Family' from season 3 to 11
Matthew Perry's doctor finally agrees to plead guilty in court
Matthew Perry's doctor finally agrees to plead guilty in court
'Friends' star Matthew Perry died from accidental drowning caused by the acute effects of ketamine use
Lana Del Rey pens touching birthday note to her dad following Father's Day
Lana Del Rey pens touching birthday note to her dad following Father's Day
The 'Born to Die' hitmaker paid heartfelt birthday tribute to her dad, Rob Grant, on Instagram
'Lilo & Stitch' star David H. K. Bell dies at 57
'Lilo & Stitch' star David H. K. Bell dies at 57
David Hekili Kenui Bell portrayed the comical character of shaved ice man in the 2025's live action of 'Lilo & Stitch'
Will Smith reveals reason for turning down Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘Inception’ role
Will Smith reveals reason for turning down Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘Inception’ role
Will Smith reveals he passed on both Christopher Nolan’s 'Inception' and 'The Matrix'