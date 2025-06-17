Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried, along with several other actors is exhausted by the sequels and reboots in Hollywood.
Seyfried recently got candid about her discontentment with the sequels which are being made just to generate more money.
In a Q&A session with actor Rachel Brosnahan for Interview Magazine she shared her opinion noting, “I will say, there’s a little bit of fatigue with sequels.”
She continued, because “I want original content” and “I think it’s really scary and brave to do it. It’s not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It’s just for money and it’s frustrating.”
“Then again, I’d do Mamma Mia! 3 in a heartbeat” Seyfried admitting before concluding.
This is not the first time the actor has talked about this. Previously in her interview with ABC News she said, “Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script.”
Amanda Seyfried first appeared in The Mamma Mia movie in 2008.
The movie revolves around a girl named Sophie, played by Seyfried who is getting married at her mother’s hotel.
She invites three of her mother’s exes in order to find her real-father with whom she wished to walk down the aisle.
Mamma Mia 3 is in the works with the legendary singer Cher confirmed to play the lead role.