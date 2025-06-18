Tom Cruise among honorary Oscar recipients, Dolly Parton to receive Hersholt Award

Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas will each receive honorary Oscars at this year’s Governors Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas will each receive honorary Oscars at this year’s Governors Awards.

As per the announcement, music icon Dolly Parton will also be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

On Tuesday, the Academy confirmed the celebration will unfold in a black-tie setting at the Ray Dolby Ballroom this fall.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” outgoing Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement.

The president added, “The Academy’s board of governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres.”

Gushing over Mission: Impossible star’s impeccable acting skill, Yang said, “Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all. “

He also added, “Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts. And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft.”

Honorary Awards:

To note, the board annually bestows Honorary Awards for lifetime achievement.

The final decision made by the 55 governors who served on the Academy’s board during the 2024-2025 term.

