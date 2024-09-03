Royal

Queen Camilla honors King Charles’ cancer battle with significant gesture

King Charles was diagnosed with a cancer earlier this year

  • September 03, 2024
Queen Camilla is set to inaugurate a new cancer centre, further demonstrating her dedication to public service while standing by King Charles as he navigates his ongoing health challenges.

The Queen visited from to the Royal United Hospital in Bath to officially open the multi-million dollar Dyson Cancer Centre.

Camilla will meet patients at the hospital, which treats about 500,000 people in the South West for cancer.

This is reminiscent of one of King Charles's first interactions following his diagnosis in February.

Back then, to promote early diagnosis, the King and Queen—the former of whom is patron of Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK—visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London.

In her conversation with patients and carers today, the Queen will learn about the assistance they have received at the recently opened Macmillan Wellbeing Hub and the new centre, which is referred to as "a non-clinical, calming space where patients, families and carers can receive practical and emotional support."

The Queen will also formally inaugurate the Dyson Cancer Centre by unveiling a plaque before she leaves.

