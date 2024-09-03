Trending

Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan mansion with daughter Aaradhya: Watch

Amid all the divorce buzz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Jalsa

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Amid all the divorce buzz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Jalsa
Amid all the divorce buzz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Jalsa 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been spotted at the Bachchan mansion Jalsa! 

Amid all the buzz surrounding her marriage, the superstar set foot at her in-laws house. 

On Monday, several Mumbai-based paps took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of the mother-daughter duo from the mansion. 

In the video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and her teenager daughter was seen getting out of their luxurious car outside of the house.


It seemed Aaradhya came directly to the house from her school as she was seen in her school uniform while the Jazbaa star wore a green attire. 

To note, Aishwarya arrived in a sombre mood while Aaradhya was seen engrossed in herself. 

This visit came mere days after her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan hit a roadblock. 

Some days back the Bob Biswas star stepped out and what caught attention was that he was not wearing his wedding ring, which added fuel to the fire. 

It is pertinent to mention that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged vows in 2007 and kept their private life out the spotlight. 

However, their personal lives have become the talk since their separate arrivals at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's nuptials in July. 

Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir mend ties in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Ananya Panday takes subtle dig at ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in tell-all interview
Hiba Bukhari's red lips break the internet
Aiman Khan oozes charm on trip to Baku, Azerbaijan
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum': Hania Aamir shares 'get ready with me' video of Sharjeena
Rajkumar Rao praises wife Patralekhaa's work in series '#IC814:' 'Filled with pride'
Deepika Padukone sends internet into meltdown with pregnancy photoshoot: SEE
Ananya Panday makes big confession before 'Call Me Bae' release
Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’
Kareena Kapoor shares heartwarming message for son Taimur and Jeh: READ
Sajal Aly lauds Saboor Ali’s photography: ‘when your sister knows all your angles’
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video