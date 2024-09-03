Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan mansion with daughter Aaradhya: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been spotted at the Bachchan mansion Jalsa!
Amid all the buzz surrounding her marriage, the superstar set foot at her in-laws house.
On Monday, several Mumbai-based paps took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of the mother-daughter duo from the mansion.
In the video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and her teenager daughter was seen getting out of their luxurious car outside of the house.
It seemed Aaradhya came directly to the house from her school as she was seen in her school uniform while the Jazbaa star wore a green attire.
To note, Aishwarya arrived in a sombre mood while Aaradhya was seen engrossed in herself.
This visit came mere days after her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan hit a roadblock.
Some days back the Bob Biswas star stepped out and what caught attention was that he was not wearing his wedding ring, which added fuel to the fire.
It is pertinent to mention that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged vows in 2007 and kept their private life out the spotlight.
However, their personal lives have become the talk since their separate arrivals at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's nuptials in July.