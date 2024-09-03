Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir mend ties in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir finally mend ties and became a happy couple again in hit drama, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Fahad (starring as Mustafa) played a character of a computer genius who does not have a job and always hangs out with friends.

In the last couple of episodes, the pair got into a heated argument which made Hania (starrign as Sharjeena) leave the house.

In the latest episode aired on Monday, Fahad went to her place and sorted out their issues.

A fan commented under the episode uploaded on YouTube, “The respect and affection Sharjeena shows towards her husband in this serial is so beautiful!”

Another wrote, “sharjeena never leaves a chance to make him realized that he's the best thing happened to her.”

The popular drama stars Fahad, Hania, Bushra Ansari, Javaid Sheikh and Emmad Irfani in the main lead roles.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum marks Fahad Mustafa's highly anticipated return to television after a long break.

The drama, penned by renowned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by the acclaimed Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time on ARY Digital. 

