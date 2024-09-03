Trending

Jacqueline Fernandez sets the internet on fire in white monokini

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Jacqueline Fernandez's latest vacation photos are a dream come true! 

Turning to Instagram on Monday, the Bhoot Police actress shared stunning pictures in a stylish monokini set from her dreamy vacation at the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a simple emoticon as caption. 

For a swim and dip in the pool, the Kick starlet opted to wear a chic white swimsuit with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline. 


The body-hugging fit perfectly accentuated her curves while the deep back added a sultry touch. 

Her dewy makeup look for the beach outing was on point, featuring a shimmery eye shadow, mascara coated lashes, blushed cheeks, radiant highlighter and a bold shade of red lipstick. 

She left her luscious wet tresses open which cascaded beautifully and perfectly complemented her look. 

However, in the accessories department the diva glammed her entire look with an oversized brown hat and stone rings adorning her fingers. 

To note, the superstar, who turned beach bum, left millions of her fans in splits as they flocked to the comments section. 

" Mermaid," wrote one. 

" JacQueen is Queening," penned the second. 

" Beautiful photo collection," effused the third. 

" You are flaming us," the fourth added. 

Jacqueline Fernandez's recent money-laundering incident involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is still ongoing with her frequent visits to the court.

