Yumna Zaidi's exceptional acting prowess leaves Ali Rehman Khan in awe

Yumna Zaidi and Ali Rehman Khan shared screen space in drama 'Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se'

  by Web Desk
  September 03, 2024
Yumna Zaidi and Ali Rehman Khan shared screen space in drama Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se
Yumna Zaidi and Ali Rehman Khan shared screen space in drama 'Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se' 

Ali Rehman Khan, the versatile actor, recently shared his admiration for the Tere Bin famed actress Yumna Zaidi. 

While reminiscing on his early days in the industry, the Heer Man Ja star noted that he began his acting career around the same time as Zaidi. 

Their collaboration in the drama titled Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se was a notable milestone for both actors. 

Reflecting on their time working together, the Money Back Guarantee star revealed what he learnt from her. 

" I am in awe of Yumna'a work. She is professional and extremely meticulous about her work," Ali said. 

He continued, " Watching her and Isra Ghazal made me realise that this is what I wants to do in my career." 

To note, Ali Rehman Khan known for his compelling performances on both television and stage proved he is Yumna Zaidi's die-hard fan. 

After a successful stint at the United Nations, Ali ventured into acting. 

His recent portrayal of Guru and his current role as Safeer in Noor Jahan further showcased his range. 

On the other hand, Yumna Zaidi aka Meerab is currently starring in Gentleman alongside Humayun Saeed.  

