Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume

Heidi Klum’s yearly spectacle of an outrageous Halloween costume has come early this time as she has offered a knockout sneak peek!
With the jeepers creepers festival being only two months away now, the star quickly reminded fans of keeping up with her tradition in 2024 as well through a quick Instagram update.
Today, on September 3, she uploaded a nail-biting video, showing a very slimy grey structure, which will soon become her fit for October 31.
“#HeidiHalloween is starting to take shape,” its enticing caption read, followed by a handful of ghost emojis.
As the feast of All Hallows’ Day approaches annually, fans join their heads to think what Heidi Klum must be popping in at the grand celebrity party.
Year after year, she has appalled everyone with hyper-realistic outfits, including quite an honest-to-goodness worm look in 2023.
Other shockers were a werewolf Michael Jackson, a humans-backed peacock, a crow with huge beak, and her spending days in a prosthetic lab to become Jessica Rabbit.
This Halloween, it seems like Heidi Klum is gearing toward a dragon, but of course, only time will tell what the real scary thing resting in her wardrobe will be.