Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on breaking MrBeast’s YouTube record

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast has a massive following of 313 million subscribers

  September 03, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo is already a dominant figure in the football world, and now he's making waves in the digital world as well.

CR7 has recently made an unexpected entry into the YouTube world by launching his channel, 'UR Cristiano.' 

During a UEFA Nations League press conference, Ronaldo revealed his ambition to become the most-subscribed individual on YouTube.

Ronaldo humorously remarked, "MrBeast on YouTube? In two years, let’s try to beat him," as per News18.

Soon after joining YouTube, the Portuguese legend set multiple new records.

In just 12 hours after launching on July 8, 2024, the channel hit 10 million subscribers, beating MrBeast's previous record of 132 days to reach that milestone.

Not only this, Guinness World Records has named Ronaldo’s YouTube channel as the record holder for the most subscribers gained within 24 hours.

His channel now has more than 56 million subscribers.  

