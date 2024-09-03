Queen Camilla gives unpredictable health update on King Charles

Queen Camilla has issued an unexpected update about King Charles’ health crisis today.
As per Express UK, Her Majesty was present to officially inaugurate a cancer center in England’s city of Bath, where a woman popped a question regarding her husband’s condition.
Working for MacMillan partnership, Suzie Moon asked, “Is he doing okay?”
“Yes, he is doing very well,” Queen Camilla responded with a polite smile.
This revelation happens to be quite astonishing for people who have been keeping tabs on King Charles’ health.
As informed by Her Majesty previously, everyone in the royal family has been worried because of him “overworking” without taking rest.
Pointing out his busy schedule, she joked back in May 2024 that King Charles is “getting better,” then added, “Well, he would be if he behaved himself.”
Since the Monarch has ascended the British throne only about two years back, he has reportedly chosen not to be slowed down by cancer.
Despite showing up for all public duties, King Charles has been always noted in good spirits.
His recovery is reflected well by Queen Camilla, who was beaming throughout her presence at the Royal United Hospital on September 3.