Queen Camilla gives unpredictable health update on King Charles

  by Web Desk
  September 03, 2024
Queen Camilla has issued an unexpected update about King Charles’ health crisis today.

As per Express UK, Her Majesty was present to officially inaugurate a cancer center in England’s city of Bath, where a woman popped a question regarding her husband’s condition.

Working for MacMillan partnership, Suzie Moon asked, “Is he doing okay?”

“Yes, he is doing very well,” Queen Camilla responded with a polite smile.

This revelation happens to be quite astonishing for people who have been keeping tabs on King Charles’ health.

As informed by Her Majesty previously, everyone in the royal family has been worried because of him “overworking” without taking rest.

Pointing out his busy schedule, she joked back in May 2024 that King Charles is “getting better,” then added, “Well, he would be if he behaved himself.”

Since the Monarch has ascended the British throne only about two years back, he has reportedly chosen not to be slowed down by cancer.

Despite showing up for all public duties, King Charles has been always noted in good spirits.

His recovery is reflected well by Queen Camilla, who was beaming throughout her presence at the Royal United Hospital on September 3.

Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ as family takes Harry side
Prince William's Earthshot Prize announced new Global Ambassador
Prince Harry emotional gesture leaves Prince William ‘astounded’
Prince Harry returns to Princess Diana's childhood home during UK visit
Prince Harry’s brutal response to Meghan Markle EXPOSED amid UK return plan
Prince Harry quashes reports of UK return and resuming royal duties
Prince William makes bold move against Harry as he plans UK return
Queen Camilla honors King Charles’ cancer battle with significant gesture
Prince Carl Philip, Princes Sofia of Sweden announce fourth pregnancy
Prince William, Harry's aunt vows to 'repair' their bond after reuniting them at funeral
King Charles ‘angers’ Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward with royal row
Queen Camilla’s ‘impressive’ RAF base tour: exclusive highlights