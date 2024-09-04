Entertainment

Travis Kelce reveals sweet nickname for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour surprise

Travis Kelce credits girlfriend Taylor Swift for his 'success'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Travis Kelce reveals sweet nickname for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour surprise
Travis Kelce reveals sweet nickname for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour surprise

Travis Kelce has revealed another adorable nickname for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday, Sep 3, during his appearance no the Rich Eisen Show, the NFL star recalled his electrifying performance on London Eras Tour stop with Taylor.

"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," he shared, "She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up."

During the surprise performance, his main priority was not to drop the Karma crooner while carrying her during his segment on stage.

"That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part," the Kansas City Chiefs tight noted.

"There was definitely that extra like, 'Wait, are you sure you want to do this?' But she was so fun about it, and you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay," Travis revealed his favourite nickname for Taylor.

For the unversed, Taylor’s Eras Tour shows will conclude in December.

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill

India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

Entertainment News

Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup date REVEALED
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Jennifer Aniston earns praise from former partner Justin Theroux: 'feel protective'
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Katy Perry talks about her ‘love language, red flags’ in new interview
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Elton John shares major health update amid restricted vision
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Sabrina Carpenter dethrones Travis Scott with 'Short n' Sweet' on Billboard
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Channing Tatum pays tribute to fiancée Zoë Kravitz for 'Blink Twice' efforts
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Ryan Reynolds speaks up truth after producer Eric Gilliland passes away
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Justin Bieber shows fatherhood life in first post after son Jack Blue’s birth
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Adele smitten by Munich’s audience enthusiasm after memorable show