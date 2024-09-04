Travis Kelce reveals sweet nickname for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour surprise

Travis Kelce has revealed another adorable nickname for girlfriend Taylor Swift.
On Tuesday, Sep 3, during his appearance no the Rich Eisen Show, the NFL star recalled his electrifying performance on London Eras Tour stop with Taylor.
"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," he shared, "She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up."
During the surprise performance, his main priority was not to drop the Karma crooner while carrying her during his segment on stage.
"That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part," the Kansas City Chiefs tight noted.
"There was definitely that extra like, 'Wait, are you sure you want to do this?' But she was so fun about it, and you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay," Travis revealed his favourite nickname for Taylor.
For the unversed, Taylor’s Eras Tour shows will conclude in December.