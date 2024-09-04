Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup date REVEALED

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift breakup details leaked online in shocking documents

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s breakup plan was not on swifties bingo card this year!

The American singer and songwriter who has been in relationship with the NFL star since a year now likely to break up soon as per the alleged documents leaked online.

In a shocking turn of events, a fake PR contract between the 13-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end revealing the date of the lovebirds’ exact breakup date went viral on the social media platform, Reddit.

As reported by The Mail, in the papers seemingly created by a Los Angeles-based firm Full Scope September 28 was mentioned as the date of Taylor and Travis’ potential split.

The alleged document also revealed the couples’ plan to release an official statement at the end of this month to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity.”

“Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time,” the leaked documents revealed.

It further added, “They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

However, shortly after the PR contract spread online, a representative of Full Scope revealed that the documents were “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency.”

They also confirmed that “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in September 2023.

