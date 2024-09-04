Jennifer Aniston earns praise from former partner Justin Theroux: 'feel protective'

Justin Theroux recently opened up about his enduring bond with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, describing her as "still very dear" to him and expressing a deep sense of protectiveness over their relationship.
While conversing with The Times, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star shared about the upcoming film and opened up about his previous relationship with the Friends alum.
Theroux mentioned, “She is still very dear to me,” said of his friendship with Aniston.
Theroux also discussed Aniston's most recent response to Senator J.D. Vance's 2021 remarks, which claimed that childless women like Vice President Kamala Harris are "miserable at their own lives."
He continued, “Of course, yeah, I feel protective,” adding, “But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”
After learning about Vance's resurrected 2021 remarks about Harris, the 40-year-old star of The Morning Show posted on Instagram Stories on July 24. She stated that she "truly can't believe" that Vance will be the next Vice President of the United States.
Vance is Donald Trump's running partner in 2024.
“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Aniston wrote
The Morning Show star added, “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option,” Aniston continued. “Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”
Notably, Aniston and Theroux started dating in 2011, and the following year, they became engaged.
In August 2015, three years later, they tied the knot in a backyard ceremony and in early April 2018, they declared their separation.