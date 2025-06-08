Entertainment

Tony Awards are scheduled to happen from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET tonight at Radio City Music Hall

Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight

This Broadway has delivered one of the most remarkable seasons in recent memory, as seen in the Tony nominations, with intensified battles in every category.

The highly anticipated Tony Awards are scheduled to happen from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET tonight at Radio City Music Hall.

Interestingly, your favourite hosts Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winner Cynthia Erivo will host the event for the first time.

Here's how to watch the 78th annual Tony Awards?

Streamers can enjoy the event live ONLY for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers by the live feed from their local Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliate; other US subscribers can also stream the event on Paramount+ starting Monday.

Currently, Paramount+ is providing a seven-day free trial.

In addition, viewers can find the show on CBS.

Pre-show

Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host The Tony Awards: Act One at 6:40 p.m. ET on Pluto TV, a free streaming service. Streamers can easily access it by simply tapping on "Entertainment" and then "Live Music" within Pluto TV.

